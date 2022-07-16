Maria Sharapova announces birth of first child with fiancé Alexander Gilkes

Sharapova retired from professional tennis in February 2020

Tennis star Maria Sharapova has announced the birth of her first child with fiancé, Alexander Gilkes.

The tennis star previously announced on her 35th birthday in April that she and Gilkes were expecting a child.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tennis star Maria Sharapova has announced the birth of her first child with fiancé, Alexander Gilkes (Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Sharapova took to social media to share a photo of her son, Theodore,

Posting a photo of her, her son and her fiancé, Sharapova wrote on Instagram: "The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for.”

The five-time Grand Slam champion also posted the Roman numerals "VII•I•MMXXII," marking Theodore’s date of birth as 1 July.

Sharapova retired from professional tennis in February 2020. She is a two-time Roland Garros champion and has won each of the other major events once, including the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.

In a statement published to Vanity Fair announcing her retirement, the athlete said that she was “saying goodbye” to the sport that made her a household name.

She wrote: “How do you leave behind the only life you’ve ever known? How do you walk away from the courts you’ve trained on since you were a little girl, the game that you love – one which brought you untold tears and unspeakable joys – a sport where you found a family, along with fans who rallied behind you for more than 28 years?