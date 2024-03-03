The accident happened on the A703 between Eddleston and Leadburn. Picture: Google.

A couple who died after a two-car crash have been named by police.

The collision happened on the A703 between Eddleston and Leadburn in the Scottish Borders at around 3.05pm on Monday February 26.

David Fletcher, 86, from the Penicuik area, who was a passenger in a Nissan Note, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His wife Margaret Fletcher, 82, the driver of the Nissan, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she died the following day.

The 40-year-old man driving the other vehicle, a white Ford Kuga, was also taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and was later released.

Sergeant Barry Sommerville of Lothians and Borders Road Policing said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of the couple who died and they have asked for privacy at what is a very difficult time for all.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing for anyone who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch, particularly if you have dashcam that could assist.”

The road was closed while investigations were carried out after the crash and reopened around 9pm on Monday.