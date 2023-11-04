Telling news your way
Police in Birmingham have arrested a second man after live mice were thrown into two McDonald's restaurants

By Tom Morton
2 minutes ago
Police have arrested a second man after live mice were thrown into two McDonald's restaurants in Birmingham.

The mice, which had been painted green and red, were in boxes and emptied into the fast food chain's branches in Nechells on Monday and Perry Barr on Tuesday.

Police issued pictures of two men they wanted to speak to about the incidents, and having arrested a 32-year-old man earlier in the week, this morning have confirmed that a 30-year-old man is now in custody.

A video of one of the incidents was circulated on Facebook, in which men can be shouting "Free Palestine".

Describing them as "totally unacceptable incidents" a police statement added: "Our position is clear, this is appalling, and will not be tolerated. We will hunt down and prosecute anyone who commits such acts. We're stepping up patrols across the region and will be offering reassurance to our communities."

