Police in Birmingham have arrested a second man after live mice were thrown into two McDonald's restaurants

Screenshot from a video seemingly showing live mice being thrown into a McDonald's in Birmingham Screenshot taken from YappAppNews on Facebook

Police have arrested a second man after live mice were thrown into two McDonald's restaurants in Birmingham.

The mice, which had been painted green and red, were in boxes and emptied into the fast food chain's branches in Nechells on Monday and Perry Barr on Tuesday.

Police issued pictures of two men they wanted to speak to about the incidents, and having arrested a 32-year-old man earlier in the week, this morning have confirmed that a 30-year-old man is now in custody.

A video of one of the incidents was circulated on Facebook, in which men can be shouting "Free Palestine".