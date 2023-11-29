Benji the Aldi cat has gone has taken the internet by storm.

Benji the Aldi cat

A South Shields cat has gone viral as his visits to Aldi at Chichester sends the public wild. Benji the Aldi cat has become popular in recent months with his daily visits to the supermarket which sees him make friends with customers and staff.

Benji's frequent visits often lead members of the public to report him missing or taken to the vets. Keen to make people aware Benji isn't lost and also suffers from allergies so shouldn't be fed, owner Rachel Doran decided to act on the matter.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benji the Aldi cat

Advertisement

Advertisement

She printed out posters to place in the car park and got him a special tag made to inform people he is fine and just likes to wander around. Benji's Aldi appearance isn't the only the reason he's become an internet superstar but his human like behaviour has attracted attention too.

Unlike other cats Benji is able to sit on the toilet like a human doing his business. The cat picked up this habit when Rachel's eldest child began potting training and Benji started to copy and now uses the toilet like a fully functioning human. He is also able to go into the cupboard and retrieve his own treats.

The mother of two said: "Now more people know who he is I'm not receiving as many phone calls and messages to say he's lost and most people look forward to seeing him at Aldi. "I've never quite known a cat like him because it's like he's human but he's a cat. "Benji is not a house cat and he loves just having a wander and getting attention from people."