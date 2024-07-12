Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s coming home and so is the sunshine!

Well, that may be a little bit of optimism but the Met Office says England fans can at least feel positive about the weather with sunshine on the way this weekend.

There are huge variations in verdict predictions for the England vs Spain clash but weather experts say they are sure that there will be better temperatures ahead of Sunday evening’s Euros final, the Met Office said.

Weather conditions are set to improve over the weekend after a disappointing start to July including long spells of rain and thunderstorms.

Temperatures on Sunday evening are expected to reach as high as 24C across central and southern parts of England, with highs of 21C in Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England.

Greg Dewhurst, forecaster at the Met Office, told the PA news agency that Sunday evening “will feel quite warm in the sunshine”, adding “any showers that are around should fade away”.

Saturday will see cloudy skies with patchy rain across the north and east of the UK but there will be some sunny spells, particularly in the south and west.

Temperatures on Saturday will range between 18C to 21C, which is slightly below average for July, the forecaster added.

Friday’s weather is set to be more of the same from earlier in the week, with heavy showers developing across western England and some parts of Wales and temperatures in the range of 17C to 20C.