Four migrants have died while attempting to cross Channel to UK
Four migrants have died while attempting to cross Channel to the UK. Sky News reported that "The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning off the coast of France 'when a boat left the beach, people found themselves in difficulty at sea to reach the boat,' according to the local media.
As well as four migrants dying, one other person was injured. After 27 days of no crossings, the first migrants crossing the Channel to the UK in 2024 were recorded on Saturday January 13, 2024.
