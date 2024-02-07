Leah, left, and Courtney have gone missing from Harrogate, and may be in Leeds, say North Yorkshire Police

An alert has gone out after two teenage girls have been reported missing.

Leah, 14 and Courtney, 16, were last seen on Tuesday (February 6) evening and are believed to be together.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leah is white with blonde hair and is about 5ft 2in. She was last seen wearing blue skinny jeans, a grey jumper with ‘PLT’ in white, a sand-coloured coat with a fur hood, black Nike trainers, and a black handbag. Courtney as white with blonde hair, and about 5ft 3in. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.