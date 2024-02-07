Missing people: Alert for Leah and Courtney who have gone missing from Harrogate in Yorkshire
An alert has gone out after two teenage girls have been reported missing.
Leah, 14 and Courtney, 16, were last seen on Tuesday (February 6) evening and are believed to be together.
Leah is white with blonde hair and is about 5ft 2in. She was last seen wearing blue skinny jeans, a grey jumper with ‘PLT’ in white, a sand-coloured coat with a fur hood, black Nike trainers, and a black handbag. Courtney as white with blonde hair, and about 5ft 3in. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.
The girls may have travelled to Leeds and officers are appealing to anyone who has seen them to get in touch. Anyone who has seen them or who knows where they are has been asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 999, quoting the reference number 475 of February 6.
