British tourist's final text to 'devastated' wife before disappearing from cruise ship

The disappearance of a British tourist from a cruise ship has sent shockwaves through his family, with concerns rising about his safety. Liam Jones, 23, left a heartfelt message for his wife, Sophia Mcphee, before vanishing from the vessel earlier this month.

Liam's final communication, a poignant text to his wife, hinted at his condition as he battled seasickness aboard the MSC Cruises vessel, a national newspaper reports. The young social work student was travelling on the MSC Euribi with family members to celebrate his mother's birthday.

The ship left Southampton for Hamburg, Germany on March 16. However, as the journey progressed, Liam lost contact with his relatives, prompting concern among his loved ones.

Sophia, who is understood to not have accompanied Liam on the trip, said: "I feel so lost. He's just... gone. I'm never going to see him again. I'm devastated."

Sophia said her sister-in-law initially informed her of Liam's disappearance and recounted seeing Liam go overboard on CCTV, as the ship approached Hamburg.

Speaking to the Daily Record, Sophia said: "I've been trying to get in contact with the MSC since Monday but it's been a headache. They're not getting back to me. I’m extremely ­worried about what’s happened and I’ve been desperately trying to seek information.

A spokesperson for MSC Cruises told the publication a ­passenger had gone overboard last Saturday and that authorities were notified. "We are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time," the source added.