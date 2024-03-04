Breaking
Missing girl: Alert as Hollie Hewlett, 16, from Pontefract is reported missing
A 16-year-old girl has gone missing in West Yorkshire
Police have issued a missing person alert after a 16-year-old girl disappeared.
Hollie Hewlett is from Pontefract in West Yorkshire, although also has links to the Bradford area, say police.
She has medium-length black hair, and was last seen wearing white fluffy sliders and a white fluffy coat. West Yorkshire Police want anyone with information or spots her to call 101, reference 1807 03/04/2024.
