Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Breaking

Missing girl: Alert as Hollie Hewlett, 16, from Pontefract is reported missing

A 16-year-old girl has gone missing in West Yorkshire
By Tom Morton
4 minutes ago
Missing Person Appeal - Hollie Hewlett, 16 years from Pontefract. Medium length black hair, wearing white fluffy sliders & a white fluffy coat. Has links to the Bradford area. Any information or sightings ring 101, reference 1807 03/04/2024. Picture released by West Yorkshire PoliceMissing Person Appeal - Hollie Hewlett, 16 years from Pontefract. Medium length black hair, wearing white fluffy sliders & a white fluffy coat. Has links to the Bradford area. Any information or sightings ring 101, reference 1807 03/04/2024. Picture released by West Yorkshire Police
Missing Person Appeal - Hollie Hewlett, 16 years from Pontefract. Medium length black hair, wearing white fluffy sliders & a white fluffy coat. Has links to the Bradford area. Any information or sightings ring 101, reference 1807 03/04/2024. Picture released by West Yorkshire Police

Police have issued a missing person alert after a 16-year-old girl disappeared.

Hollie Hewlett is from Pontefract in West Yorkshire, although also has links to the Bradford area, say police.

She has medium-length black hair, and was last seen wearing white fluffy sliders and a white fluffy coat. West Yorkshire Police want anyone with information or spots her to call 101, reference 1807 03/04/2024.

Related topics:West YorkshirePontefractBradfordWest Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.