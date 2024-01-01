Missing Gloria Clarke: Cleveland Police fear 80-year-old is in River Tees
Police urgently searching for a missing 80-year-old woman say they fear she may be in a river.
Cleveland Police issued an alert on New Year's Eve to find Gloria Ann Clarke from Eaglescliffe, near Middlesbrough. She had last been seen leaving Meadowfield Drive in Eaglescliffe at about 5.45am yesterday, wearing a blue Regatta coat with a poppy badge and black Skechers trainers.
But a new police statement this afternoon has revealed that officers "now believe she may have entered the River Tees, and the focus of their investigation is now in the River Tees and surrounding areas". Officers are concerned for Gloria’s welfare and are asking anyone with information to contact Cleveland Police on 101 immediately, quoting reference number 254776.
