Cleveland Police issued an alert on New Year's Eve to find Gloria Ann Clarke from Eaglescliffe, near Middlesbrough. She had last been seen leaving Meadowfield Drive in Eaglescliffe at about 5.45am yesterday, wearing a blue Regatta coat with a poppy badge and black Skechers trainers.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account.

But a new police statement this afternoon has revealed that officers "now believe she may have entered the River Tees, and the focus of their investigation is now in the River Tees and surrounding areas". Officers are concerned for Gloria’s welfare and are asking anyone with information to contact Cleveland Police on 101 immediately, quoting reference number 254776.