Police are trying to find a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday.

Layla was reported missing from Stowmarket in Suffolk. She is white, about 5ft 4in tall and has long, dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a crop top, black puffer jacket, black leggings and white Nike trainers. Police say Layla has connections to Suffolk, Essex and London.

