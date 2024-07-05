Police ask for public's help to find missing Layla, 13, from Stowmarket in Suffolk
and live on Freeview channel 276
Layla was reported missing from Stowmarket in Suffolk. She is white, about 5ft 4in tall and has long, dark brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a crop top, black puffer jacket, black leggings and white Nike trainers. Police say Layla has connections to Suffolk, Essex and London.
A police statement says: “Officers are concerned for Layla and are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101. You should always call 999 in an emergency.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.