Police say they are “extremely concerned” about a girl who has not been seen since Tuesday.

Leicestershire Police has issued an alert to help find the 16-year-old.

Lucy Webb was last seen in the area of Narborough Road South, near Fosse Park shopping centre, in Leicester on Tuesday evening. She has not been seen since and officers say they are extremely concerned for her welfare.

Lucy Webb, 16, who has gone missing in Leicester | Picture released by Leicestershire Police

Lucy was last seen wearing a bright green jumper, black body warmer, a pink mini skirt and grey trainers.

Anyone who knows where Lucy is or has any information can call 101 quoting incident 698 of 9 July.