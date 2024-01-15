Telling news your way
Missing woman: Roberta Powell from the Isle of Wight is found after going missing for several days

An Isle of Wight woman who had not been seen since Tuesday has been found

By Tom Morton
1 minute ago
A woman reported missing on the Isle of Wight has been found
Police raised the alert because a 30-year-old woman had not been seen for five days.

But they have confirmed in a follow-up message on social media that Roberta Powell from Ryde on the Isle of Wight has been found.

