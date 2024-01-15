Breaking
Missing woman: Roberta Powell from the Isle of Wight is found after going missing for several days
An Isle of Wight woman who had not been seen since Tuesday has been found
Police raised the alert because a 30-year-old woman had not been seen for five days.
But they have confirmed in a follow-up message on social media that Roberta Powell from Ryde on the Isle of Wight has been found.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.