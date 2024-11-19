German model Theresia Fischer who had her legs extended | NewsX

A model who blew £128,000 on gruesome 'Frankenstein' leg-extending surgery has revealed she is now stretching the boundaries with her newfound flexibility in bed and wants to start a family.

Reality TV star Theresia Fischer turned heads with her 45-inch-long legs at the BILD Red Night high-profile gala that hosted 400 VIPs from the country in Hamburg last week.

When asked about the perks of her impressive height, the 32-year-old Germany's Next Topmodel participant bragged that her partner Stefan Kleiser, 58, is enjoying the most from her newfound advantages.

She said: "I have to say, I am much more flexible and delicate now - even in bed. Because the proportions are balanced."

The stunning blonde rocked a pair of XXL platform shoes and a Gucci-Balenciaga blazer reportedly worth USD 13,000 (GBP 9,894) while hitting a towering 204 centimetres (6.6 ft).

Theresia said: "I actually bought this outfit, especially the blazer, three years ago."

She revealed that she held off on flaunting the blazer until her leg extension was fully complete and all the metal rods had been removed. The model underwent an agonising series of procedures to create the astonishing 45-inch (116-centimetre) legs she had always dreamed of.

She left the University Hospital in Freiburg after a final eighth op to remove the telescopic steel rods that allowed new bone tissue to grow in June. Each time the bones in her legs grew a few centimetres, surgeons widened the gap to encourage further growth.

The influencer decided to lengthen her legs by five and a half inches (14 centimetres) after her ex-husband Thomas Behrend said he wouldn't love her until she reached the height of a top model.

Theresia, who boasts more than 156,000 followers on Instagram, said he told her: "If you do this for me, I will always love you and carry you in my arms."

Her first leg op followed in 2016 with a second in 2022 to have her thigh and lower leg bones cut, and fitted with adjustable telescopic rods into her tibiae - or shinbones - which medics then cranked until her legs were longer.

Theresia was just 5.5ft tall (170 centimetres) before the ops and now stands at a supermodel-sized 6ft (184 centimetres) tall.

She now said: "I'm just glad that I've completely put this whole thing behind me. That my legs, which were created at the request of my ex, are now in such a way that I can walk properly again. I can now give him the middle finger because he no longer has what he always wanted, a tall model woman right next to him."

She added: "I still have a lot to work through emotionally, but now I have the strength to heal and, with the loving support of my beloved Stefan Kleiser, 58, to finally find my true strength and balance. Love is support, tolerance and enrichment, and not a reduction and subordination like before."

The influencer disclosed that she and Stefan now plan to start a family as she waits for the medical all-clear to restart her modelling career.

(Michael Leidig / NewsX)