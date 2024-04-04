Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Molly Ann Garbutt was reported missing yesterday morning (Apr 3) but the search for her was called off by police after they found a body at around 3pm.

West Yorkshire Police had issued an urgent appeal for the public’s help in tracking down the 25-year-old after she was last seen driving her black Renault Clio. The car was later found just before 8am parked off the B6265 near to Dibbles Bridge at Hebden.

North Yorkshire Police joined the hunt for Molly, and were supported by the RAF Mountain Rescue and the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association, along with a HM Coastguard helicopter.

The body has not yet been formally identified, but Molly’s family have been informed.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “While formal identification has not yet taken place, Molly’s family have been informed about the death and they are being supported by the police. We ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time as we prepare a report for the coroner.”