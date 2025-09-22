Moment daredevil cat leaps from a tall building into the arms of firefighters
Boo the feline was spotted scaling the building in in Bournemouth, Dorset.
Luckily Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service were already at the scene - as they quickly seized a ground sheet from the fire engine and formed a makeshift safety net beneath the cat.
Moments later, Boo took the plunge and landed on the net.
The fire service gave Boo a quick cuddle and a check-over before returning the brave feline to its owners, unharmed.
DWFireRescue posted the video on social media, and stated: "Cat-astrophe avoided!
"Boo that cat used up one of its nine lives yesterday when falling from a window after trying to make an escape!
"Firefighters were called to the building for alarms sounding and during the call, saw Boo trying to climb up the outside of the building.
"Thanks to the quick thinking of the crew, they managed to grab a ground sheet from the fire engine before the cat fell.
"Thankfully they caught the Boo, and after a quick cuddle, was safely returned to its owners.
"Talk about right place, right time!"
Watch the video above.