Money pours in as victim of pub stabbing named as Doncaster Knights rugby player

The aftermath of the attack

Money has begun pouring in for a Doncaster Knights rugby player and door man who suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed in a city centre pub attack.

The victim, named locally as Norton Bulgacs, was rushed to hospital after the attack at The Angel and Royal in Cleveland Street, last Friday night.

33-year-old Andrew Thompson has been remanded in custody charged with attempted murder, four counts of possession of an offensive weapon and assault.

More than £1,000 has already been raised for Mr Buglacs through a GoFundMe page, which you can donate to HERE

Mr Bulgacs is a member of the Doncaster Knights’ Academy team.

Organiser Jamie Thornton said: “We have set up this fundraising page to help raise additional funds for a young man who was violently stabbed whilst working on a city centre venue as security.

"He was assaulted without any warning or provocation and due to the extent of the injuries sustained will not be able to work for some time.

"He is also at our local sports college training as a semi professional rugby player but will not be able to play for the forseeable future.

“The funds will go towards any bills he needs help with as well as going to help with any rehab he will need and any amount given will be greatly appreciated .

“All funds will be sent directly to Norton as soon as we have finished with the fundraiser.”

Police and paramedics were called to the pub shortly before 10.30pm last Friday with a member of staff taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The attack took place after a customer was denied entry to the premises – with bar bosses praised for the handling of the drama.

A spokesperson for Amber Taverns said: “We are fully aware of the incident at the Angel and Royal and as it is subject to a police enquiry we cannot make any further comments at this time.

“We can however confirm that this incident was because of refusal to enter the premises.

"The staff and management of the premises acted with professionalism and integrity throughout.”

The pub was closed on Saturday but re-opened on Sunday.

On Saturday morning, in a post on social media, a spokesperson for The Angel and Royal said: "A huge thank you to our dedicated team and door staff for their exceptional work. Rest assured, the person involved is safe and sound.

One customer responded: Love you to the moon and back, you have a team you should be proud of shout out to everyone involved tonight.”

Another said: “Such an unnecessary and unfortunate situation, this doesn’t reflect on the venue at all it could have happened anywhere. You’ve got a great team behind you and support from other venues.”

Eyewitnesses reported a number of police patrol cars and paramedics outside the pub – known by generations of Doncaster drinkers by its former name of Yates’s Wine Lodge – throughout Friday evening.

Thompson of Kentmere Drive, Lakeside, has been remanded in custody until his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on 28 August.