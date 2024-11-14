The life of the Oldcrofts went from utter delight at their daughter’s wedding to despair the following day, when their son Christopher, who was also the restaurant’s head chef, died in his sleep following a suspected epileptic seizure at the age of 34.

And now Charlie and Mabel Oldcroft have decided they cannot carry on. They say Christopher played a pivotal role in the development and success of the restaurant.

Christopher, they say, was the driving force behind the restaurant’s food and its growth since it opened nearly eight years ago, and that loss of Christopher has left a deep void in the family and the business - The Moorings in Bellanaleck, Coleraine, Northern Ireland

Charlie said: “As a dad and grandad it is our job to look after and protect our children and grandchildren. We have no words to describe how we are feeling right now. We are just numb and broken.

“It is a heartache and heartbreak that I cannot describe or understand, and my thoughts are now with wee Jaxon, Christopher’s nine-year-old son, and how we comfort and support him with the loss of his wonderful daddy.

“We have been shown so much love, kindness, compassion and support. Our family, friends, customers, neighbours, and the community at large have helped us to take some comfort during this difficult time. I just wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you so much to everybody for everything and to thank you for being there with us and for us.

“If you have children give them the biggest hug, and if you love someone, tell them, often. Tomorrow isn’t promised.”

Nicola’s wedding was Saturday, August 10 and Christopher died on the Sunday. And after three months of reflection, the family have decided not to reopen.

Charlie explained: "As well as being a beloved son, dad and brother, Christopher was our head chef and the main man at The Moorings who developed and built the restaurant since we opened in 2017.

“Therefore as a family we have taken the decision not to reopen The Moorings. All of you who know us will understand why we couldn’t continue without our wonderful and talented son, Christopher, who was The Moorings.

“We have enjoyed an amazing and incredible seven and a half years, and we have had the tremendous honour of meeting so many warm and wonderful people.

"We had the opportunity to share in your family stories and experiences, and from the heartfelt responses we received from many of you, we were, in some small way, part of your lives too.

“Although the food and drink was the mainstay of the restaurant it was also about the hospitality, of receiving a warm welcome and that you felt you were amongst friends. Whether it was your first visit or your 100th we always wanted you to feel appreciated.

“We sincerely thank all of you for your custom, support and craic over the years. We couldn’t have done it without you. And with the same sincerity we would like to thank everyone who has worked with us to help deliver our goals and achieve our dreams. Many of you brought your own special talents and skills and were there for us when we needed you most.

“And to our son, Christopher, we love you and we miss you, every day. Thank you for being our son, our friend and for taking us on this wonderful journey. You’ll be in our hearts and minds forever.”

Thousands of people have shared their condolences online.

