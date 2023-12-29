Telling news your way
Roads closed and residents warned to keep windows closed as more than 30 firefighters tackle blaze industrial unit

Emergency vehicles from across the county are on the scene at Padholme Road.
By Ben Jones, Ben Jones
2 minutes ago

More than 30 firefighters, along with a number of other emergency service workers, have responded to a large fire in Peterborough. Streets around Padholme Road have been evacuated after an industrial unit along the road caught fire.

A number of roads leading to Padholme Road have also been closed by police. Those living nearby have been advised to keep their windows closed.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “More than 30 firefighters are tackling a fire involving an industrial building on Padholme Road in Peterborough.

“Crews were called to the scene around 8.50pm reporting a large fire involving the roof. Please avoid the area where possible and keep windows closed if nearby.”

Peterborough Police added: “Police are assisting Cambs Fire & Rescue Service at a large fire off Padholme Road in Peterborough. “Please avoid the area, and keeps doors and windows closed to protect from smoke.”

Emergency service vehicles close to Padholme Road.

