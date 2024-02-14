Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bay Search and Rescue said their patrols around the bay have seen their teams walk at least forty people to safety over the course of the weekend and Monday and have also helped stricken vehicles to safety.

A spokesman for Bay Search and Rescue said: “Anyone who comes and visits the Bay and its beaches, inlets and coves will know just how quickly the tide not only comes in, but also immediately after that first wave of water how quickly it fills. Over the course of the weekend and also Monday, we have had some big spring tides.

"Unfortunately the tide as always caught a number of people out and has probably devalued a few cars which were left whilst people went for a walk. Our patrols around the bay have seen our teams walk at least 40 people to safety over this period, who simply were caught out by the speed and height of these tides.

“And we’ve also assisted a number of stricken vehicles to safety. If you see people in difficulty around the bay, and on the coast, please simply dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard, they will task the most appropriate team to assist.”