A mother and son have died in a crash - as police hunt a BMW driver who fled the scene.

Police have launched a manhunt after a 59-year-woman and her son were killed following a car crash in Derbyshire on Saturday morning (December 6). Derbyshire police said the pair died after a vehicle collided with their car, a Hyundai, on the A632 Chesterfield Road at Span Carr on Saturday (December 9) at around 10.20am.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her son, who was 22 years old, later died at the hospital after being taken there by air ambulance. The police said a 40-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

Meanwhile, the driver of the other vehicle, a black BMW, fled from the scene and the officers are carrying out investigations to trace him.

