The fatal collision, involving a black Suzuki motorcycle and a white BMW car, happened at around 5pm on Sunday, March 31 in Rosyth, Fife. Emergency services attended the scene on the town’s Queensferry Road at its junction with Aberlour Street. The motorcyclist, a 49-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the BMW was not injured.

The road was closed for around six hours to allow crash investigation work to be carried out. Police are now appealing for information following the incident.

Road policing Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died at this very difficult time. Our investigation into the crash is ongoing. This is a busy road and we are appealing to anyone who has not already spoken to officers and who has any information that could help with our enquiries to please contact us. I am also keen to speak to any drivers who have dash-cam footage that may assist.”