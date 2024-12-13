Motorhome owner is fuming at local council after carpark barrier crash

Kennedy News & Media

A motorhome owner is fuming at the local council after he ploughed into a carpark barrier due to it being painted almost black - ripping solar panels off his roof

Liam Dyson was attempting to turn his van around in Rochdale Road Car Park, Bacup, Lancashire, during Storm Bert on Saturday November 23, when he crashed into a barrier that he hadn't spotted.

The 45-year-old claims he failed to even see the dark green metalwork as it had 'no signage' and almost 'blended into the brickwork of a building' behind because it was painted too dark. Google Maps shows a large red triangle warning sign prominent on the barrier in 2021 however this appears to now be missing. Liam, who lives in the van, says he was left shaken up and angry after the crash as he'd only recently had the panels installed.

A video shared on his TikTok and Facebook accounts shows the solar panel hanging off after the smash on the car park, which is believed to be owned by Rossendale Borough Council. The second half of the video shows Liam cramming the solar panel back into his van, as he describes the ordeal as a nightmare. He is now planning to complain to Rossendale Borough Council about the incident.

Liam, from Rochdale, said: “I was going to Sowerby Bridge to pick up a TV. On the way to Bacup, I got a text cancelling the TV pick-up because they had to go to work. I had to turn round, and instead of turning round on the main road, I saw a car park and I thought I could go in there, come out on the other side and I would be in the right direction to go back home.

“The rain was really bad, and car lights were on as well. I was concentrating on the road and as I turned right into the car park I felt the van smash. It wasn't until I got out and had a closer look, that I could see the dark green - nearing on black - bar, which must be a height restriction bar to stop people getting on the car park. There was no signage on it other than one sign saying parking for health centre. The bar totally ripped the solar panel off. My van is 2.1m tall, so that bar must be set at 2m. They're supposed to have imperial metrics, heights on them. The only way you could know the height of that bar is by getting out and measuring it with a tape measure. Because there was no sign there, which wouldn't have mattered because I couldn't see it anyway.

“I was shook up. I started to think about what if someone had been behind me - because there it was a right turn, there's obviously oncoming traffic. If I'd jolted, or stopped, the car behind me would have stopped and that car would have been in off coming traffic. I was angry really - I'd only just had the solar panels put on.”

The electrician, who lives in the van full time, says the solar panels allow him to heat the vehicle and also supply electricity.

Liam said: “I was left without that supply. And with putting a solar panel on the van you've got to drill into the roof. There were holes in the roof and the rain was coming down with Storm Bert. The panic was that I was going to have damp inside my house.”

He has since managed to reattach the panel to his van, but claims that some of the cells were broken, leaving him with a limited energy supply. Liam said: “I've tested it and it's damaged. It's working, but it's not working how it should do. It's not pulling in as much sunlight so some of the cells have broken on it. I'm a bit stuck for cash at the moment so I'm just making do with what I've got. He claims that while it wasn't dark outside at the time, the stormy weather conditions were negatively impacting his visibility, and he was also trying to avoid a smash with oncoming traffic. Liam said: When I said in the video that I wasn't concentrating, I meant that I wasn't concentrating on a bar in the sky.

“I was concentrating on the road and the traffic coming towards me, to move into the car park. You keep your eyes on the road don't you? Not up in the air. The rain was really coming down as well so that added to how disguised it was. It actually blended in with the brickwork of the building behind it from the angle I was coming at. It was around 3pm, so it wasn't going dark but because of the weather it was darker than it normally would have been.”

Liam says this is the first time an incident like this has happened while out in his van - and many of the other barriers he has seen are yellow in colour.

He said: "I've never crashed into one before because they've always been visual, with a red warning triangle on, or have been painted a bright colour - either black and yellow, or full yellow. All of the ones that I have seen - until I saw that one that I didn't see, have been visualised. Liam said he plans on putting a complaint in with Rossendale Borough Council about the dark colour of the disguised barrier. After sharing the video on TikTok and Facebook, it went viral racking up more than 54,100 likes, shares and comments. One user wrote: I watched the video and I couldn't see the barrier, hopefully you can fix it and no damage buddy.

Another said: “Barrier meant to be yellow not black. Not your fault because LED street lighting, crappy rainy weather and no decent visibility off barrier.” A third commented: “I've never known one to be this colour and especially never known one to not have warning signage of height of the restriction.” Another wrote: “Should be signed and visible that's a joke.”

Rossendale Borough Council has been approached for comment.