Mum and two young daughters, aged 14 and 10, die in horror crash between car and HGV
Úna Bowden (nee Carlin) and her daughters Ciara, aged 14, and 10-year-old Saoirse, who lived near Moycullan, Galway, died following a road traffic collision on the N17 in Castlegar, Co. Mayo on March 26. Úna, who was married to David, lived in Raphoe, Donegal. She and her daughters have been in repose at the home of Úna’s father John Carlin, (Carlin Farm) Miltown, Raphoe, from 7pm yesterday.
Their funeral will leave from there tomorrow Wednesday, April 3 at 11am for 12pm Requiem Mass in St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe, with interment afterwards in the family plot in the old graveyard, Convoy. The family has asked for donations in lieu of flowers to Madrá – a dog and cat rescue centre in Galway ‘that was very close to the hearts of the girls, care of Terence McClintock Funeral director.’
All three died following a collision between a lorry and a car, shortly before 2pm, on the N17 in Castlegar. The tragedy has devastated the communities of Raphoe, Mayo and Galway and tributes are being paid to the family. Police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to officers. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 00353 94 9372080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. Police say they are aware that images of the crash scene are currently in circulation. Out of respect for the family, they are requesting these images are not shared.
