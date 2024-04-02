Úna Bowden and her daughters Ciara Bowden and Saoirse Bowden died in the horrific crash.

Úna Bowden (nee Carlin) and her daughters Ciara, aged 14, and 10-year-old Saoirse, who lived near Moycullan, Galway, died following a road traffic collision on the N17 in Castlegar, Co. Mayo on March 26. Úna, who was married to David, lived in Raphoe, Donegal. She and her daughters have been in repose at the home of Úna’s father John Carlin, (Carlin Farm) Miltown, Raphoe, from 7pm yesterday.

Their funeral will leave from there tomorrow Wednesday, April 3 at 11am for 12pm Requiem Mass in St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe, with interment afterwards in the family plot in the old graveyard, Convoy. The family has asked for donations in lieu of flowers to Madrá – a dog and cat rescue centre in Galway ‘that was very close to the hearts of the girls, care of Terence McClintock Funeral director.’

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three died following a collision between a lorry and a car, shortly before 2pm, on the N17 in Castlegar. The tragedy has devastated the communities of Raphoe, Mayo and Galway and tributes are being paid to the family. Police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.