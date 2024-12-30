Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mum who developed sepsis three times thanks to a trio of botched boob jobs left her family horrified when she went under the knife again - to ditch her ‘baby flab’.

Louisa Anderson-Roy was petrified to book another plastic surgery after nearly losing her life following three failed breast augmentations. The 42-year-old first went under the knife 20 years ago when she was offered a free boob job in Istanbul, Turkey, but soon developed a small hole in her nipple, which developed into sepsis.

The mum-of-six said she spent years with a nipple that looked like a big chunk had been taken out of it, so decided to undergo correction surgery in London. However, soon after the operation Louisa developed sepsis once again, claiming she'd been given PIP implants that had been inserted 'upside down and back to front.

PIP breast implants were withdrawn from the UK in 2010 after it was found they had been fraudulently manufactured with unapproved silicone gel, and were far more prone to rupturing than other breast implants. The salon-owner, who lives in Brighton, West Sussex, had the PIP implants removed and replaced by a private surgeon five years later - but was left fighting for her life once again when she developed sepsis for a third time.

After having her implants removed, Louisa vowed never to put herself through another plastic surgery again. However, following the birth of her sixth baby, the mum felt desperately insecure about her weight and began researching tummy tucks in Turkey to the horror of her concerned family.

Louisa underwent the operation in August and now feels more confident than ever with her new and improved waistline. Louisa said: “I was toying with gastric surgery but couldn't afford to do it here. I thought I'm going to get gastric surgery but because of what happened with the breast implants, everyone was up in arms saying you cannot do this.

"They said it's too risky with your history. But I was literally miserable about my weight and had to do something. Everybody was against it. I'm not unhappy being a bigger person, I just hated this massive stomach so my friend helped put me in touch with a surgeon in Turkey. Obviously I was very nervous, but not about the whole Turkey thing as I'd had horrendous experiences in the UK too. I was petrified going back there.”

Louisa Anderson-Roy decided to go under the knife gain, even after getting sepsis three times after failed breast surgery | Kennedy News and Media

Louisa had the tummy tuck operation in August, where doctors removed a stone of weight from her stomach. Over the next few months, the mum felt inspired to lose even more weight, dropping from a size 20 to 12 following surgery.

Louisa said: “It went unbelievable. It was the only place I've never had an infection from. Since then I've lost four stone, and without bariatric surgery. I was always a big person but felt motivated to lose the weight after that surgery. Spending all that money and putting my life on the line again, I took it really seriously and don't want to ruin the hard work. I'm so happy with the results. It's really life-changing.”

Louisa was nervous to have plastic surgery again after facing complications following her first breast augmentation at 21 when she lost a quarter of her nipple. Louisa said: “When I was 21, I was offered a free breast augmentation in Istanbul. My manager at the time had set up a company taking people over to Turkey and it just wasn't a big thing back then. So I went over there, had the implants in, then 10 days later I developed a little hole in my nipple.

“Day by day it got bigger and bigger and sepsis broke out. I lost a quarter of my nipple. It was all eaten away by the infection. It was horrific. I spent three or four years with a nipple that looked like a big chunk had been taken out of it.”

Louisa thought she was in safe hands undergoing correction surgery in the UK but developed sepsis once again with her second boob job surgery, which cost £15,000. After these implants ruptured, Louisa forked out a further £12,000 at a private clinic in the UK but nearly died when an infection broke out.

Louisa said: “Another infection broke out and I nearly died. I was pouring with pus. There were buckets and buckets filled with hot, warm pus that had gone through my whole body. I was in septic shock within 10 days of the surgery and rushed to hospital where the implants had to be taken out by the NHS. This was the third time I had got sepsis and I really was fighting for my life. It was so bad. My temperature was soaring - I was so ill.

Despite concerns from her family, Louisa opted to go under the knife once again after struggling with her baby weight earlier this year - gaining five stone through a traumatic pregnancy.

Now, the mum wants to raise awareness of the risks involved with operations both at-home and abroad. Louisa said: “It is important to raise awareness of the dangers of surgery abroad but I was really shocked with my experience with surgery here in the UK too. There's a lot of botched surgery happening in the UK too. Of course, you have to be careful going to Turkey too.”