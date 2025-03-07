Mum stunned to see Taylor Swift face in Toby Carvery breakfast hash

A mum was stunned when she discovered the face of Taylor Swift peeping out at her from her Toby Carvery breakfast.

Debbie Wiliamson's jaw dropped when she glanced at her snap of the £7.49 all-you-can-eat breakfast in Stoneycroft, Merseyside, and spotted the 14-time Grammy Award winner smouldering back at her. There was no Blank Space on GP surgery worker Debbie's plate as it was laden with two sausages, three rashers of bacon and mushrooms. But nestled between two fried eggs and a generous scoop of baked beans the singer's face can be seen peering out from a dollop of handmade potato, bacon, cheese and onion hash.

The clearly defined face features two eyes, with her signature winged eyeliner, a nose, and an open mouth as if singing. Completing the look are what looks like her blonde wavy locks. The 59-year-old insists the vision appeared naturally, as her 58-year-old self-employed driver husband John Williamson had thrown the breakfast items on the plate. Since sharing the picture on Facebook it's gone viral racking up more than 350 likes, shares and comments from thrilled social media users.

Many agree on the likeness, while others suggested other foody doppelgangers including Madonna, Marilyn Monroe, Mae West and Blondie's Debbie Harry. Debbie, from Liverpool, Merseyside, said: “Me and my husband go for breakfast there every now and again. I just took a picture of the breakfast to say 'we were here', shared it on Facebook, thought nothing of it and went about my day. It was about two days later when my husband said 'oh look there's a face in that’. When I saw the face I went 'ooer, what's that all about?' so then I posted it again.

“When I first looked at it I said it looked like Madonna and then when I looked again Debbie Harry from Blondie but I can really see the likeness to Taylor Swift. Other people were saying Mae West, Taylor Swift and Anna Nicole Smith. I was like how can so many people be seeing so many different faces, it's my breakfast.”

The couple visited the Toby Carvery with a pal on December 14 to enjoy a catch-up over breakfast. The mum-of-one said: “My husband gets the breakfast and I do the toast. He just lashed everything on, it's not been carefully placed, it's just been thrown on. It's just a bit of fun seeing one of the biggest singers in the world looking back from my full English. It's been fun seeing people's reactions too. The breakfast was tasty, it's always great.”

Debbie shared the picture online on December 24 with the caption 'Breakfast at Toby Carvery who does it look like?? Madonna? Marilyn Monroe? Any other lookalikes?" Social media users flooded the post with suggestions. One wrote: "Taylor Swift." Another agreed: "came here to also say I see Taylor Swift lol." One commented: "Madonna circa 2023" Another wrote: "Anna Nicole Smith."

Toby Carvery was contacted for comment.