Birmingham honours young footballer with mural after tragic cardiac arrest | The British Heart Foundation

Myles Christie died of sudden cardiac arrest at the age of 15, exactly eight years after his father died from the same condition

In Digbeth, Birmingham, a mural depicting a teenage football player who passed away from a sudden cardiac arrest has been unveiled.

On the same day that his father passed away from the same condition eight years prior, in 2023, 15-year-old Myles Christie also passed away.

Hayley, who became a widow at the age of 29, bears the unbearable burden of explaining to her young son Carter the unexpected death of both his father and older brother.

“Initially, I didn’t really want to be here. I was in shock. I didn’t want to be a widow or a single parent,” Hayley, now 38, from Wheaton Aston in South Staffordshire, reflects on her ordeal.

She recalls her son Myles expressing fears of dying young due to his father’s early death, which led him to seek bereavement counselling. “I feel like he’s with his dad now, and he longed for him,” she shares.

Myles was a multi-talented athlete with aspirations of becoming a PE teacher. He was actively preparing for his GCSEs when tragedy struck in May 2023. Hayley discovered him unresponsive by his bed, and despite immediate CPR from her fiancé Nathan and the swift actions of paramedics and doctors at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, Myles’s life could not be saved.

A passionate striker for Brewood Juniors Football Club since he was seven, Myles’s passing left his community in disbelief. However, they have come together to ensure his memory lives on through school tributes like awards in his name and a dedicated memorial garden.

Nathan Verdi, mother Hayley Christie and younger brother Carter Christie, next to Myles’s mural | The British Heart Foundation

“The loss of a child is an unimaginable pain,” Hayley states. “I never anticipated losing my husband and son. Our family has already endured so much.”

She emphasises the significance of the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) efforts to raise awareness about sudden cardiac death among the young. “It’s crucial we discuss this issue and support research,” Hayley insists.

The unveiling of a mural depicting Myles was an emotional tribute for everyone involved. “The level of detail was astounding,” Hayley remarks. “I always knew Myles would leave a legacy, and this mural has honoured that.”

Birmingham honours Myles Christie with mural in Digbeth | The British Heart Foundation

This mural is part of twelve artworks commissioned by BHF to shed light on the twelve young individuals lost weekly to sudden cardiac arrest. Happening at the same time as the EUFA Euro 2024, each mural honours a young footballer or fan whose life ended prematurely.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, CEO of BHF, comments on the devastating impact of sudden cardiac death: “It’s heart-breaking that conditions like these are claiming young lives.” She urges support for ongoing research as the nation enjoys UEFA Euro 2024.