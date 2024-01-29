Murder investigation continues in Bristol as teenagers who died are named

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The two teenagers who died after being stabbed in Knowle West on Saturday have been named locally and a crowdfunding page set up to help families with funeral costs.

Although police have yet to officially confirm the boys' identities, they have been named locally as Max Dixon, 16, and Mason Rist, 15.

On the page, Christine says: "I would like to raise money for Max and Mason both boys died last night in Bristol through being stabbed aged 16 and 15. All money will go towards both families to help with funeral cost donations."

Tributes have been paid to the boys by people leaving donations on the page.