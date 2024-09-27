Myopia: 21st ‘urban’ lifestyle is giving children bad eyesight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

World-leading eye surgeon, Mr. John Bolger, is set to urge global action to address escalating rates of myopia (short-sightedness) among young people when he leads a distinguished panel of experts at this year’s International Myopia Conference 2024 in Sanya City, Hainan Province, China.

According to Bolger, the root cause of the issue lies in our environment—specifically, the lack of natural daylight.

Twenty-first-century urban lifestyles are making children and young people myopic because they spend most of their time indoors, glued to screens, missing out on the essential benefits of natural light, Mr Bolger, from My i-Clinic, will tell delegates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evidence suggests that the prevalence of myopia in children aged between 10-16 years has more than doubled over the last 50 years, and children are becoming myopic at a younger age.[i]

Mr John Bolger

While awareness of myopia management is improving, education around prevention remains crucial. Bolger advocates for lifestyle changes, especially increased outdoor time.

“Attempts to educate parents and children about the required alterations in lifestyle tend to be either ignored or minimally adopted,” says Mr Bolger. “Research shows the overwhelming cause is the lack of natural daylight in our children’s lives.”

Bolger’s paper delves into the obstacles preventing lifestyle intervention, which he has grouped into seven categories:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Misconceptions about Weather: Even on dull days, natural light levels are beneficial. Peer Pressure: Children’s lives revolve around screens, influenced by peers. Online Schooling and Social Media: Post-pandemic, screen-based schooling can be excessive. Impact of Built Environment: School buildings often restrict outdoor access. School Timetables: The school day should be focused around optimal daylight hours to take advantage of the proven benefits of outdoor learning, which include being better equipped to solve problems and retain knowledge. Banishment Perception: Encouraging outdoor time requires a family-wide effort so it is not seen as a solitary or negative pursuit. Inhabitable Outdoor Spaces: Enclosed outdoor spaces can have limited light levels, which further hinder myopia prevention efforts.

At this month’s event, Mr Bolger will issue a call to action focused on creating a societal shift to get “back to nature”. This would prioritise outdoor time for better eye health, especially among today’s younger generation.

“Daylight is abundant, free, and holds the key to slowing myopia progression,” adds Mr Bolger. “I’m keen to shine a light on the very simple, yet highly effective steps that can help to not only slow the rates of myopia cases, but also help to eradicate it altogether.”

Mr John Bolger is the Chief Surgeon and Data Scientist at My i-Clinic and runs the Myopia Control Clinic for children. He is also one of the first surgeons to introduce micro incision cataract surgery to the UK, and lectures extensively both in Britain and abroad. For more information visit: