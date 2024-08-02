Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A grieving family may never know what happened to a father who died months after moving to Portugal.

An inquest into the death of 61-year-old Neil Eckersley ended with an open conclusion, after coroner Alex Frodsham failed to establish what happened and two post-mortem examinations did not reveal the cause of his death.

He said there was “not a shred of evidence” that he died by suicide, but he could not say how he died.

Mr Eckersley grew up in Leigh and moved to Astley in 1997 with wife Sally and their two sons.

But in May 2022, he announced he wanted to end their 29-year marriage.

He had re-established contact with Valerie Hilton, his girlfriend as a teenager, and he moved to Portugal with her that August.

The inquest heard Mr Eckersley received treatment there for mental health issues.

In a statement, Ms Hilton said he found it difficult to cope with stress and drank heavily. He sometimes left for a day or two when struggling.

By January 2023 the divorce was days from being finalised, but he feared it would not happen, she said, and his mental health was deteriorating.

Ms Hilton said he was drinking heavily on January 19 and she asked him to stop.

She said she heard the front door close and saw him leaving with a bag and torch, but could not catch up with him.

She began to worry when she found his passport, which meant he could not stay in a hotel, and empty packets of medication.

Ms Hilton reported him missing and said police searched for him, using sniffer dogs, contacting taxi firms and hotels and checking the use of his bank card.

Ms Hilton put an appeal on Facebook and created “missing” posters.

It was while distributing posters on February 9 that she saw a jacket next to a road and discovered Mr Eckersley’s body in a ditch.

He was identified through dental records and tattoos, the inquest heard.

A post-mortem examination in Portugal did not reveal his cause of death, but it was thought to be natural, while a second in the UK concluded the cause was “unascertained”.

Portuguese police investigated Mr Eckersley’s death, but no evidence was found to suggest anyone else was involved.

It was initially recorded Ms Hilton said he went missing on January 16, but a statement said the discrepancy may have been due to a language barrier.

Greater Manchester Police also looked into his death and found no signs of third party involvement.

The inquest heard police did not share his family’s concerns about money being transferred between bank accounts, stating he was planning to buy a house and get married.

But a meeting will be arranged with a chief inspector, so they can highlight ongoing concerns.

Afterwards, his family said in a statement: “The verdict from the UK inquest was that his death was ‘unascertained’ and left as an open verdict. This was obviously very disappointing for the family but was the best outcome as it means that, should further evidence come to light, the case can be reopened.

"He had many hobbies over the years, from running to cycling, and was a very athletic person. He adored animals, particularly his two springer spaniels. The family enjoyed going to Porthmadog in Wales and cruising along the Bridgewater Canal on their narrowboat. Neil was obsessed with Pink Floyd and was a big supporter of Manchester City. The family have scattered ashes in all of his favourite locations from fond memories throughout his life.

"The family are deeply saddened by this tragic loss, he was a truly kind and loving man, and we miss him very deeply. We will continue to seek answers and honour his memory.”