Dame Alison Rose resigned from Natwest last month following a row with Nigel Farage over his bank account closure.

The former boss of Natwest, Dame Alison Rose who resigned last month over her handling of Nigel Farage’s bank account closure, will receive a pay package worth more than £2.4m. Dame Alison resigned in July after a four-year tenure, amid government pressure on her position.

The resignation came after her admission that she had discussed Nigel Farage’s bank details with the BBC as the ex-UKIP leader complained he was being frozen out of the banking system for his political views. She suggested his account at the bank’s Coutts had been closed only for commercial, rather than any political reasons.

According to Mr Farage, subject access request from the NatWest Group had declared his account was “commercially viable”.

On Wednesday, (August 23) Natwest said that Dame Alison was seeing out her 12 month notice period as per her contract. They confirmed she will receive £1.155m in salary for the year, £1.155m in NatWest shares and pension payments of £115,566.

At the time of her resignation, NatWest Group chairman Sir Howard Davies said in a statement: “The Board and Alison Rose have agreed, by mutual consent, that she will step down as CEO of the NatWest Group. It is a sad moment. “She has dedicated all her working life so far to NatWest and will leave many colleagues who respect and admire her.”