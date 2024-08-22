Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brits have spoken out about when they would choose to have another bank holiday in the calendar year

It’s always a good feeling when a bank holiday is around the corner. And with eight bank holidays a year in England and Wales, nine in Scotland and ten in Northern Ireland, there are certainly a fair few throughout the year.

But in which month would people choose to have another bank holiday if they could? According to new research from Betfair Bingo, July is at the top of the list - as Brits revealed they would be overjoyed with an extra day off in the middle of summer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up!

When asked to choose which month they would prefer another bank holiday throughout the year, almost 1 in 5 (19%) revealed they would opt July over any other month.

Nearly 1 in 7 (14%) said they would be happy with a bank holiday landing in October, while 12% voted for June and 11% opted for August. Data also revealed that 5% of Brits chose to have a bank holiday in January - perfectly timed after the Christmas period - and 4% opted for another day off in February.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the day people would prefer a bank holiday to fall on, almost half (44%) of the respondents said Friday would be their day of choice, as over a third of respondents (39%) opted for a Monday. It seems a mid-week Bank Holiday was less favourable with only 4% voting for a Wednesday or a Thursday and 2% of Brits opting for a Tuesday as their first pick.

In which month of the year would you most like an extra bank holiday day?

July - 19% October - 14% June - 12% August - 11% September - 8% May - 6% January - 5% December - 5% February - 4% November - 4% March - 4% April - 4%

Which day of the week would you prefer a bank holiday day to fall on?

Friday - 44% Monday - 39% Wednesday - 4% Thursday - 4% Tuesday - 2%