Neuroscience professor proves that bacon helps memory and puts us in 'good mood'

Neuroscience research by Professor Hugo Alexandre Ferreira shows bacon activates alertness and memory, switching on the ‘good mood’ and ‘reward’ neural circuits.

The Jolly Hog is boosting the mood and minds of commuters after Professor Hugo Alexandre Ferreira's exploration of the beloved breakfast staple reveals the remarkable impact of bacon on the brain. The comprehensive review delves into the sensory and neurological responses triggered by the aroma and taste of bacon.

The key findings show that bacon aroma can spark brain activity, positively triggering brain regions associated with smell and vision processing, alertness, and memory. The experience of eating bacon also strongly activates brain areas tied to motivation and reward.

In response to this sensational revelation The Jolly Hog, committed to having a ‘Time for a Jolly’, spreads joy to commuters on bus routes across London by dispensing the invigorating aroma of cooked bacon at bus stops. To further fuel the day of those heading into the office, The Jolly Hog is also handing out free bacon butties enhancing brain power one delicious bite at a time.

Olly and Max Kohn, two of the three brothers who founded The Jolly Hog, took matters into their own hands and joyfully greeted commuters with baskets full of freshly cooked bacon butties.

Olly Kohn said: "We’ve always known a bacon butty is a great way start to the day, so to hear there is real science backing it makes us even more determined to spread joy with our products. It’s been great meeting people on their way to work and hopefully, our bacon gave them a tasty boost for the day ahead.”

Max Kohn added; “I worked in the city before we set up The Jolly Hog and I know the reality of the daily grind. I’d have loved it if I was given a bacon sarnie on the way to work, especially knowing it can make us more productive too!”

The research paper also points to the potential effects of bacon on the gut-brain axis, a communication network between the gut and the brain. Eating bacon can influence this connection, potentially boosting mood, digestion, and the immune response. The neurotransmitter dopamine, which plays a crucial role in motivation and reward, is also released in response to enjoyable foods like bacon. This chemical also helps us feel happy by stimulating certain neural circuits, scientifically known as the mesocorticolimbic and nigrostriatal pathways. Ultimately, a happy gut means a happy brain.

Professor Hugo Alexandre Ferreira is a senior researcher dedicated to pioneering research in neuroscience and sensory studies. He explores the intricate connections between sensory experiences and brain activity to uncover new insights into human health and behaviour. He says: "The connection between diet and brain function has always been a fascinating area of research. The sensory and nutritional elements of bacon can play a role in effects and cognitive enhancement, when introduced as part of a well-balanced diet. We are thrilled to see The Jolly Hog applying this science in such a fun way for those having to commute to work."

The Jolly Hog range is Great Taste Award-winning and RSPCA-assured, meaning all meat adheres to the RSPCA’s high welfare standard. The entire The Jolly Hog product range is produced in the UK using outdoor-bred, British pork.

Discover the power of bacon and boost your days with The Jolly Hog.