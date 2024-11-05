New 40,000 sq ft scheme set to help businesses to establish or expand in Buckingham

A new 40,000 sq ft development is set to be built to meet growing demand from businesses in Buckingham, that are seeking to establish or expand operations between the M1 and M40 corridors.

Buckingham 40 is set to counteract the shortage of supply for sub-50,000 sq ft industrial and logistics space in the region.

The manufacturing and distribution facility, on the established Buckingham Industrial Estate, is being developed by Deeley Group and will be built to an institutional specification or to suit occupiers’ specific requirements if they come forward before construction starts.

Chris White, of White Commercial, and Tom Barton, of CBRE, have been appointed to market the scheme on a freehold or lease basis, but its unique freehold availability offering in the area is expected to appeal to owner/occupiers.

The scheme is strategically located on the edge of Buckingham, with access to the M1 and M40, and only eight-miles from automotive hotbed, Silverstone. It will comprise a purpose built industrial and warehouse unit, with first-floor office space.

Chris White has been operating in the M40 corridor commercial property market since 1984 and says demand in the market is strong, particularly from the automotive sector.

“We’re seeing strong demand for industrial space in this area, particularly below 50,000 sq ft and in an excellent location such as Buckingham 40,” said Chris.

“Companies are coming up the M1 and out of London, they are settling around Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and West Northamptonshire, with more reasonable prices and values in the regions while maintaining excellent links to the rest of the country.

“This scheme addresses a critical gap around Buckingham. It is expected to attract significant interest from specialist industries, such as automotive, as they seek to establish a base in this thriving area of the country, which can be a purpose-built base by working directly with the developer.”

Tom Barton, an expert in Oxfordshire and surrounding areas, expects the opportunity to acquire the freehold will attract businesses in the manufacturing, research and development sectors.

“There are a few buildings being delivered in the region, however the majority are being built around Milton Keynes and all without exception are only available for lease,” he said.

“This is an opportunity for a business to own their own building in touching distance of Silverstone, it is unique in the Buckingham market and is ideally positioned for expanding businesses in the manufacturing sector.

“The site also benefits from a strong power supply, and potential for additional power if required, while being part of an established industrial estate. It’s a property which is fully customisable to buyer specifications and that is why we’re expecting high interest.”

Buckingham 40 will be built by Deeley Group, which is headquartered in Coventry. It will be a sustainable development, with active electric vehicle charging, EPA A rating and built to BREEAM “Very Good” standard.

Andrew Brazier, development consultant at the Deeley Group, added: “Buckingham 40 is a flexible, high potential site which is set to bring significant economic benefits to the region.

“Alongside our agents, we are working with a number of potential occupiers and owners for what is set to be a prime location, and a modern manufacturing and distribution hub.”

Further information is available about Buckingham 40 from joint agents Tom Barton [email protected] and Chris White [email protected].