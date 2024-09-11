New ‘cost of loving’ index reveals UK’s cheapest city for dating

Swansea is officially the cheapest place in the UK to wine and dine.

Daters take note - the UK’s cheapest and most expensive cities to treat your lover in this year have been revealed.

Research from Chapter 2, a dating app set up specifically for widows, discovered that Wales is officially the UK’s cheapest spot to take out your significant other.

The study, which measured the average price of a date including a two course meal, a taxi ride, drinks and a movie, showed both Swansea and Cardiff to be the two cheapest places to spoil your partner in the UK.

Unsurprisingly, it’s bad news for Londoners, as well as those in Bournemouth and Brighton, with all three cities coming in as the priciest places for a date.

All in, a full date in Swansea cost just over £100 in total - a staggering 80% less than you’d pay in the capital.

Other great options for the penny pinching partners include Northampton, Leicester and Nottingham, all of which cost less than £120 for the whole night.

For the prosecco lovers, Sheffield turned out to be the perfect spot with a full bottle costing just over £21 on average.

Beer fans on the other hand should head to Northampton - with three pints of a typical lager setting you back just £10.50.

Nicky Wake, Founder of Chapter 2 said: “With the huge financial pressures many of us are facing in 2024, it’s no surprise that couples are looking for cheaper date options.

“When you look at the numbers, just a few drinks, a meal and a movie is now going to cost you over £100, and for many couples, that can be just too much.

“A lot of our community on Chapter 2 have taken to cheaper, or even free, dates like walks in the park, visiting a museum or even meditating together. We’re not seeing a lack of dating - just a bunch of people that want to be more savvy about how they spend their money even when love is involved.”

Overall, the cost of eating turned out to be the largest factor in deciding the cheapest city for a date - with a two course meal in Swansea priced at just £42.50.

This price skyrockets to an eye-watering £80 in the capital, and surprisingly York, making the food alone 88% more expensive in London than on the Welsh coast.

And the same is true of cinema tickets, with a pair of seats in London a mindblowing 114% more expensive than a movie for two in Wales.

“We obviously want to show our partners how much we care" Nicky continued, "But after seeing the real costs of a date in 2024 it makes sense that many couples are trading in the expensive restaurants for other experiences.

“There are now a huge number of couple-focused activities that you can get involved in, be those painting classes, community theatre shows or other smaller events that are a bit more budget-friendly.

“My advice is always to treat your partner - but don’t feel like you have to break the bank to show them a great time.”

