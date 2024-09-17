New research on planning enforcement reveals North/South divide

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New research has revealed the areas of the UK with the highest number of planning enforcement issues in England.

Data reported by local authorities to the governments department for levelling up, housing and communities was analysed by Reveal, and found a disparity in the number of planning enforcement notices issued between areas in the north and south of the country.

3928 enforcement notices were issued in England in the year ending March 2024, a rise of over 9.5% on the 3585 issued in the previous year.

London was the area with the highest amount of enforcement notices, taking up 1301 of the total issued within the year, although none of the notices were issued within the City of London area. Similarly, the 4 of the 5 areas with the most notices were London boroughs.

Brent was the highest with 162, followed by Westminster with 129 and Barnet with 106. The only area in the top 5 outside of London remained in the south, as Buckinghamshire claimed 4th place with 98, closely followed by Newham with 95 notices issued.

Overall, the areas which received the least enforcement notices were located in the national parks with 82. In residential areas however, the lowest was the North East with 84 notices issued across the year.

Additionally, 3 of the top 5 regions with the most notices sent were located in the south of the country. In total, 26 planning areas of the 311 reported no enforcement issues had been given out.

David Weaver, Director of Reveal commented on the research stating: “It’s a shame to see that the number of projects with planning breaches has increased but we know how complicated the planning application process can be for anyone, especially when they’re undergoing their first project.”

“A planning enforcement action can really delay a project, but can easily be avoided by following the correct processes when planning a project from the outset, and working closely with the clients architect. This is why we work to ensure that any project we’re involved in has the correct planning in place before we start work”