A major tsunami warning has been issued for those on the West coast of Japan after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake

The Japan Meteorological Agency recorded seismic activity off the coast of Ishikawa and neighboring prefectures shortly after 4 pm, registering a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 for one of them.

In response, a major tsunami warning was issued for Ishikawa, while lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories were issued for the remaining western coast of Honshu. Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV emphasized the potential height of tsunami waves, reaching up to 16.5 feet (5 meters), urging residents to evacuate to higher ground or the top of nearby buildings swiftly.

NHK warned of the possibility of recurrent tsunami waves, and alerts continued to be broadcast nearly an hour after the initial warning. The government was scheduled to conduct a news conference later in the day, although reports of damage were not immediately available.

Anticipating a nearly 10-foot high (3 meters) tsunami in Niigata and other western coast prefectures, NHK reported smaller tsunami waves had already reached the coastline. The affected region includes a nuclear plant, and Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator, stated it was conducting checks, with no immediate reports of irregularities.

The warnings echo the situation the East coast of Japan suffered during the 2011 Tohoku Earthquake, which saw tsunami waves up to 40.5 meters (133 ft) in Miyako in Tōhoku's Iwate Prefecture and which, in the Sendai area, traveled at 700 km/h (435 mph) and up to 10 km (6 mi) inland.

Russian officials issued a tsunami alert for the island of Sakhalin, warning that areas across the island’s west coast could be affected by the waves.

In nearby South Korea, the weather agency urged residents in some eastern coastal towns to watch for possible changes in sea levels. Tsunami waves that hit later later can be bigger than the initial ones.

The Japanese government has set up a special emergency centre to gather information on the quakes and tsunami and relay them speedily to residents to ensure safety, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

He reiterated the warning for immediate evacuation in affected areas.