Next sale 2023: when does UK Boxing Day sale start, when is online Christmas sale - will it be open?
The Next sale always draws out the bargain hunters in the early hours of 26 December but the fashion retailer has confirmed it will not be opening its high street stores in 2023, for a second year running.
Next will not be opening its high street stores on Boxing Day for its big December sale so that staff can enjoy a well-earned break. Stores in major retail centres such as the Trafford Centre will be open but the doors at the high street shops will remain shut.
That means that shoppers will have to wait until 27 December when the shops open at 6am for their legendary in-store sale. If you prefer online shopping Next has also confirmed the date when its online sale starts and that is Christmas Eve.
A Next spokesperson confirmed to the Manchester Evening News: "Our sale starts online on Sunday December 24th, and our in-store sales starts on Wednesday December 27th at 6am."
Other big retailers are also staying closed on Boxing Day including Marks and Spencer and John Lewis.
