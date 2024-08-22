NICEIC urges homeowners to leave DIY to the professionals over bank holiday weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the bank holiday weekend approaching, many homeowners may be tempted to tackle DIY projects around the house. However, NICEIC, the UK's leading certification and training body for the electrical industry, is urging people to think twice and leave electrical work to the professionals.

NICEIC strongly advises against attempting any DIY electrical work, both inside and outside the home. Electrical installations need to comply with strict regulations to ensure safety from hazards like electric shock and fire.

Paul Collins, NICEIC technical director, said: "DIY electrical work can be dangerous if not carried out correctly. Electrical installations and maintenance require specialised knowledge and skills to ensure safety and compliance with regulations.

“While the urge to DIY might be strong, it's best to leave electrical work to a competent and qualified electrician, as it will ultimately save you time and money, while ensuring maximum safety.”

Chris Day, founder of Mayday Electrical, an NICEIC-certified business, added: “I've seen it all in terms of attempted electrical DIY—from blown fuses to charred junction boxes.

“People often underestimate the complexity of electrical work. They think it's as easy as following a YouTube tutorial, but the reality is far different. A simple mistake can have serious consequences, including electrical fires and property damage. If you're not a qualified and competent electrician, it's best to leave electrical work to the professionals.”

Hiring an NICEIC-certified business ensures your electrical work is completed safely and meets all necessary electrical safety standards. This gives homeowners peace of mind knowing their house and family are protected.

Householders can find NICEIC-certified businesses in their area through the 'Find a trusted NICEIC tradesperson' tool.

For more information, visit: • niceic.com/dontdiy/