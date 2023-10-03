King Charles once described BBC veteran journalist Nicholas Witchell as ‘awful’ - but what triggered him?

In an illustrious career spanning nearly five decades with the BBC, royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell, once famously criticised by King Charles as an “awful” man, is set to retire - but what was the contention that prompted such remark?

The seasoned journalist, who joined the broadcaster in 1976 as a graduate news trainee and has been covering the royal family since 1998, will retire after 47 years. His career has had some entertaining, albeit occasionally offensive, encounters with the royal family.

In 2005, the then Prince of Wales was caught on a microphone making remarks about Witchell who had asked him how he felt about the royal’s upcoming nuptials to Camilla Parker Bowles during a photoshoot in the Swiss Alps.

Charles' face dropped after responding, and he drew a snarky-looking grin. Then he spoke to Princes William and Harry while holding his breath: “Bloody people. I can’t bear that man. He’s so awful. He really is.”

William, who was scheduled to serve as a witness at his father’s wedding, however, maintained his composure and a sense of humour while answering questions about the wedding, quipping: “As long as I don’t lose the rings. I have one responsibility and I’m bound to do something wrong.”

According to Daily Mail, aides suggested that Charles was annoyed about William and his girlfriend, now wife, Kate Middleton being photographed the previous day.

Paddy Harverson, Charles's press secretary at the time, said: "We recognise that we cannot stop photographers taking these pictures, but we hope every year that they will respect the privacy of the family and friends and their need to have a private holiday."

According to Prince Harry’s memoir, ‘Spare’ the wedding period was ‘extremely stressful’ for the family and that both Harry and William had serious reservations about their father’s decision to remarry.

Nicholas Witchell is set to retire after 47 years with the BBC.

Harry wrote: "There were paps taking pictures all over the place all day."

Mr Harverson later clarified the situation, saying: "Nicholas was in the firing line when the prince was expressing his general frustration at the paparazzi, and it boiled over at the first person to ask a question." He added: "It wasn't personal. He does regret saying it. He really didn't mean to take it out on Nicholas."

It is not known if King Charles has ever apologised to Mr Witchell but in 2014 the presenter said the King had not said sorry for calling him an ‘awful’ man, before saying that he had been doing his job properly.