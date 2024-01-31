Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police, Nick Adderley, will face a gross misconduct hearing.

Disciplinary action will be taken against a suspended police chief who is accused of misrepresenting his military service. Northamptonshire police chief constable Nick Adderley is facing accelerated gross misconduct proceedings over the allegations.

The county’s police, fire and crime commissioner, Stephen Mold, said Mr Adderley will now face an accelerated disciplinary hearing following claims he misrepresented his past by wearing a Falklands War campaign medal.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Mold’s office said the decision was taken after the Independent Office for Police Conduct produced a report which concluded there is a case to answer for gross misconduct.