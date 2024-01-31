Nick Adderley: Northamptonshire Police chief facing gross misconduct over 'misrepresenting military service'
Northamptonshire Police chief Nick Adderley is facing a gross misconduct hearing over 'misrepresenting military service'
Disciplinary action will be taken against a suspended police chief who is accused of misrepresenting his military service. Northamptonshire police chief constable Nick Adderley is facing accelerated gross misconduct proceedings over the allegations.
The county’s police, fire and crime commissioner, Stephen Mold, said Mr Adderley will now face an accelerated disciplinary hearing following claims he misrepresented his past by wearing a Falklands War campaign medal.
Mr Mold’s office said the decision was taken after the Independent Office for Police Conduct produced a report which concluded there is a case to answer for gross misconduct.
Mr Mold said: “I am grateful to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for the work it has carried out to date into the allegations against Chief Constable Nick Adderley. I am now convening an independent panel to consider the allegations.”
