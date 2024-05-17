NIMBY Rishi Sunak and the penguins: Quirky art installation pops up on Hastings beach
The art installation featuring penguins in a rubber dinghy has appeared on the beach at Hastings. Hastings Pier shared this picture of the quirky creation that not only features life-jacket wearing penguins but a cut out of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holding up a bag with the word NIMBY on it.
There is also a signpost with directions to Antarctica, Heathrow, Rwanda and Gatwick.
It appeared this morning, close to the pier. A spokesperson for the Pier said: “We have seen some incredible artwork pop up around the beach over the years and this is the latest.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.