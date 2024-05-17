Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the political penguins have appeared on Hastings beach

Political penguins have appeared next to a cut-out of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a pop-up art installation on an English beach - having a clear dig at the Government’s immigration policy.

The art installation featuring penguins in a rubber dinghy has appeared on the beach at Hastings. Hastings Pier shared this picture of the quirky creation that not only features life-jacket wearing penguins but a cut out of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holding up a bag with the word NIMBY on it.

There is also a signpost with directions to Antarctica, Heathrow, Rwanda and Gatwick.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...