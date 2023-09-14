Nintendo Direct 2023: All games announced and release dates - including Princess Peach: Showtime!
Nintendo Direct made some big announcements for the Switch console
Nintendo debuted their 2023 Nintedo Direct today (September 14) with some big announcements on what is coming to the Switch console in the next year. The 40-minute livestream had a focus on Switch games and including dates for Mario Kart 8’s Booster Course Wave 6 and the new Paper Mario re-make.
The Japanese gaming company also made some big announcements including the reveal that Mario and Donkey Kong is getting remade for Switch in February as well as Nintendo remaking Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Switch.
Every game announced during the Nintendo Direct:
- Splatoon 3: Sider Order launching as new single-player DLC in Spring 2024
- Mario vs Donkey Kong is coming back on Switch
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown gets a new gameplay trailer ahead of its January release
- Horizon Chase 2 is dropping on Switch today
- Super Crazy Rhythm Castle is coming on November 14
- Upcoming Spy x Family game on the Persona series
- Super Mario RPG remake shows off new features that make for an even more interesting JRPG
- Another Code: Recollection brings Nintendo DS game, Trace Memory, and its sequel to Switch on January 19, 2024
- Princess Peach: Showtime! turns you into a swordsman and a kung-fu master
- SaGa Emerald Beyond announced with 2024 release date
- The original Tomb Raider trilogy is being remastered for the Nintendo Switch
- New Detective Pikachu Returns trailer shows off Pokemon companions for mystery solving
- Trombone Champ drops on Switch today with four-player local co-op
- Online battle royale brawler Battle Crush launches next spring
- Wartales launches on Switch later today
- Contra: Operation Galuga coming early next year
- Unicorn Overlord dropping on March 8, 2024
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD launching on Switch next summer
- Nintendo Museum opening in Japan next March
- Zelda and Ganondorf amiibo launching November 4
- Amiibos for Noah and Mio from Xenoblade Chronicles 3 coming January 19
- Kingdom Hearts’ Sora is getting his own amiibo next year
- F-Zero is back - in battle royale form
- Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story announced as LoL Stardew
- Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story coming November 1
- New trailer for WarioWare: Move It involves mad chicken egg laying game
- Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes launches April 23, 2024
- Eastward: Octopia is a new paid-for DLC
- Wargroove 2 coming October 5
- Dave the Diver finally coming to consoles, starting with Switch on October 26
- Final Mario Kart 8 Booster Pack courses launch this holiday with Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline, and Peachette
- Among Us: The Fungle is a new free map launching this October
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door finally to get the Switch remake