Nintendo Direct made some big announcements for the Switch console

Nintendo debuted their 2023 Nintedo Direct today (September 14) with some big announcements on what is coming to the Switch console in the next year. The 40-minute livestream had a focus on Switch games and including dates for Mario Kart 8’s Booster Course Wave 6 and the new Paper Mario re-make.

The Japanese gaming company also made some big announcements including the reveal that Mario and Donkey Kong is getting remade for Switch in February as well as Nintendo remaking Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Switch .

Every game announced during the Nintendo Direct:

