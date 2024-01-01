North Pennines Cumbria: Alert issued to find missing fell walker Edward Catur
A fell walker has gone missing in a remote moorland area
Police have issued an alert after a fell walker was reported missing.
Edward Catur was last seen at 10am on New Year's Eve, wearing lime-green shorts and fell running trainers, saying that he was going to walk from Dufton to Cross Fell in Cumbria. He has not been seen since and Cumbria Police say they need information.
Mr Catur is 5ft 9in, of an athletic build, and has dark brown long hair. Anyone with information has been asked to call Cumbria Police on 101. The area is in the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It is to the east of Penrith.
