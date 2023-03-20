More than 1,000 Unite members are involved in a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions

Oil and gas operators in the North Sea are being warned of a “tsunami” of industrial unrest as workers vote to strike over jobs, pay and conditions.

Around 1,400 Unite members across five companies operating in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) are involved in the dispute.

The union warned that platforms and offshore installations will be brought to a “standstill” due to the specialised roles its members undertake. The action will hit major offshore operators including BP, CNRI, EnQuest, Harbour, Ithaca, Shell and Total.

Union members are taking action at companies enjoying record-busting profits. Shell recorded a profit of $84.3 billion dollars (£68.1 billion) last year - its highest in its 115 year history - while BP saw its profits more than double to 27.7 billion dollars (£23 billion) in 2022, compared with $12.8bn the year before.

Oil and gas operators in the North Sea are being warned of a “tsunami” of industrial unrest (Photo: Lukasz Z - stock.adobe.com)

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Oil and gas companies have been given free rein to enjoy massive windfall profits in the North Sea; drilling concessions are effectively licences to print money.

“1,400 offshore workers are now set to take strike action against these employers who are raking it in but refusing to give them a fair share of the pie. This will create a tsunami of industrial unrest in the offshore sector. Unite will support these members every step of the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

The prospective action includes electrical, production and mechanical technicians, as well as deck crew, scaffolders, crane operators, pipefitters, platers and riggers. Around 700 offshore workers at Bilfinger UK Limited are set to strike as workers demand a wage increase above the base rate of pay set in the Energy Services Agreement (ESA) for 2022.

A total of 350 Stork construction workers are due to walkout over working rotas and rates of pay, and Unite members employed by Petrofac Facilities Management Limited on the FPF1 platform also voted in favour of strike action, with around 50 workers involved in the dispute over holiday entitlements.

Unite members employed by the Wood Group UK Limited on TAQA platforms similarly voted to take strike action. Around 80 members are involved in the dispute which is focused on a 10% cut made to salaries in 2015 worth around £7,000 a year.

John Boland, Unite industrial officer, added: “Unite has received unprecedented support in favour of industrial action in the UK Continental Shelf. It is the biggest mandate we have received in a generation in the offshore sector. There is no doubt that this is directly linked to oil and gas companies reaping record profits while the workforce gets scraps from the table.

“Unite’s members are angry at the corporate greed being shown by offshore operators and contractors. Now these major global companies are set to face the consequences as dozens of offshore platforms will be brought to a standstill in a matter of weeks.”