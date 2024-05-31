Northampton fire: Blaze closes town centre
Police and firefighters have closed several town centre roads as they deal with a large fire - but say it is now under control.
The “large-scale” blaze is in Bridge Street and the authorities say “several major routes in and around Northampton town centre have been closed this morning”, and that Bridge Street will remain closed for much of the day. They are now damping the fire down. The statement says: “A 500-metre cordon has been put in place to allow fire crews to deal with the incident which has so far resulted in the closure of Bridge Street, Angel Street, Derngate and Victoria Promenade. There is no access via St Peter's Way, Gold Street, Abington Street or The Drapery.
“Road users are asked to find alternative routes and to avoid this area until further notice, while residents and local businesses are advised to keep their doors and windows closed due a large plume of smoke.”
The cordon is likely to remain in place for several hours.
More to follow
