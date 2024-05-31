A fire has seen a large area of Northampton town centre closed this morning

The “large-scale” blaze is in Bridge Street and the authorities say “several major routes in and around Northampton town centre have been closed this morning”, and that Bridge Street will remain closed for much of the day. They are now damping the fire down. The statement says: “A 500-metre cordon has been put in place to allow fire crews to deal with the incident which has so far resulted in the closure of Bridge Street, Angel Street, Derngate and Victoria Promenade. There is no access via St Peter's Way, Gold Street, Abington Street or The Drapery.