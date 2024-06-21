Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A chief constable who misrepresenting his military service has issued a long apology to colleagues and veterans after being sacked for gross misconduct.

Nick Adderley was the chief constable of Northamptonshire. He went before an accelerated gross misconduct hearing, which found he misrepresented his military service on multiple occasions and wore a South Atlantic Falklands medal to which he was not entitled. He was sacked with immediate effect today. He issued a grovelling apology afterwards, but but the legally qualified chair of the independent panel Callum Cowx, brushed it aside, saying the sacked chief constable had only issued it on his own terms.

Legally Qualified Chair Callum Cowx read out the findings of the three-man panel – comprising Mr Cowx, former Chief Constable of Merseyside Police Andy Cooke and member James Maund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Explaining the verdict, Mr Cowx said: “The only rational outcome for such a serious case is dismissal without notice. Nicholas Adderley will also be placed on the police barred list. This was sustained brazen dishonesty and a sustained lack of integrity over many years and this will inevitably cause serious and lasting harm to the police service.”

They sat to decide if Mr Adderley had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in honesty and integrity, discreditable conduct and duties and responsibilities. Mr Adderley will be barred from applying for jobs in the police service in the UK.

Mr Adderley said he was bitterly disappointed in himself and explained his actions that he should have taken more care.

Reading a statement from on behalf of his client, counsel Matthew Holdcroft said: "Today’s decision, by the disciplinary panel, brings to an end my career of over 32 years as a police officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have had the privilege of serving communities across Cheshire, Greater Manchester, Staffordshire and Northamptonshire and it has been the greatest honour of my life to lead brave men and women of those forces, who every day and night came to work, never knowing what they may face, in order to keep us safe.

“For over three decades I have witnessed first-hand the professionalism and dedication they apply and their unswerving bravery in the face of all that life brings, in the selfless pursuit of safer communities and protecting others. Sadly, I have also witnessed the impact and devastation when officers have paid the ultimate sacrifice, losing their lives in the face of evil. Scars that run deep and which will never heal.

“The pride I have in those I have led has no bounds, and I will be forever grateful to them for the difference they have made to the lives of so many, and for the difference they have made to my life too.

“To those I have worked with, and led, firstly I thank you, thank you for your support, your kindness and for inspiring me to push on, to be a better leader and colleague; but to those same men and women I offer you a heartfelt apology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a senior leader and role model, one of my main ambitions was to lead by example and to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, promoting all that is exemplary in British policing.

“Today’s determination has shown that I have failed you in that regard, something that I deeply regret, a regret that I will carry with me for the rest of my life. I also regret that I will no longer be with you in the future, as the challenges of policing get ever more complex, but please be under no illusion; I will be cheering you all on from the sidelines.

“One of the most painful aspects of this case is the hurt that I have caused to veterans of the armed forces. This has been compounded, as I come from a very proud family of veterans.

“For those who know me, will know that I have been a staunch supporter of armed forces veterans and that I have campaigned tirelessly in support of them particularly in respect of their transition from the armed services into policing, something I have been incredibly passionate about for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am proud of the work and progress made but feel bitterly disappointed in myself that I did not take more care or was more considerate when displaying my own medals alongside those handed to me. My ambition was to share and promote the incredible work of armed forces personnel and to proudly speak of the debt of gratitude that we all owe those who serve, and who have served our country, and not to offend or devalue the contributions they have made in defending our freedoms. To those veterans I have offended, I apologise unreservedly.

“Mark Twain once said ‘The two most important days in your life are the day you are you born and the day you find out why’. For me, I know that I was born to serve others, to protect and to offer reassurance and support to those less able to help themselves.