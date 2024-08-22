Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An alert has gone out to find a missing woman who has not been seen for more than a day.

Zoe Denholm, 32, was last seen at 10.30pm on Tuesday, and is from the Linbridge Drive area of West Denton, Newcastle. She is is white, 4ft 11in, with long brown hair and when last seen was wearing a black top, black jacket, black flared trousers and black Nike trainers. Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police on 101, quoting log NP-20240821-0878.