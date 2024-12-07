A fire at a south London scaffold yard has been brought under control.

London Fire Brigade said about 70 firefighters and 10 engines were called to the scene on Norwood High Street in south east London just after 11pm on Friday.

Part of the scaffold yard and half a motor repair workshop were alight.

About 30 people left the property before emergency services arrived on site. There are no reports of any injuries.

Crews from West Norwood, Brixton, Norbury, Forest Hill and surrounding fire stations were called to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.