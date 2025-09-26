Watch the moment skydivers spotted a rarely-seen circular rainbow while freefalling at 10,000ft.

This is the magical moment "awestruck" skydivers spotted a rare circular rainbow while freefalling 10,000ft above the UK countryside.

Footage shows the moment the group spot the natural phenomenon as they steer their parachutes for a closer look.

The group had been skydiving over Nottinghamshire with Skydive Langar when instructors noticed the colourful circle.

Instructor Jan Zackl praised the sight as a "rare treat", claiming it's "unique" to spot one.

The rare circular rainbow in Nottinghamshire. | Paul Dewey / SWNS

During the clip filmed on September 13, the group can be seen laughing and pointing at the weather formation as it extends into the clouds.

Instructor Jan Zackl said: "We spent pretty much the whole flight down looking at it. It was very cool and a very special thing to be able to share.

"All skydives are special, and the sky is a beautiful place to be, but this one was unique. It was absolutely beautiful and such a rare treat.

"We were all awestruck when we saw it."

Laura Hampton, from Skydive Langar, said: "It's really rare - we get to see small ones from the plane but that's never so clear or defined.

"This one was definitely special."

According to experts, all rainbows are full circle's but from the ground they appear as the classic arch shape.

This is because the centre of a rainbow is directly opposite the position of the sun in the sky.

The circular phenomenon is usually only spotted by pilots and skydivers due to the sheer height they fly at.

BBC Weather presenter Kaye Forster said: "Rainbows are actually full circles.

"From our viewpoint, we only get to see an arch as the rest of the rainbow is blocked by the ground."